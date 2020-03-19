More mental health providers using tele-health during outbreak, some concerned about reimbursements

Local mental health professionals say they are doing more telehealth visits to keep people safe, however, one group that represents professional counselors says some of those providers aren't getting paid what they deserve for the safer service.

"There's a lot of anxiety right now which to a degree is understandable," said Mercy Family Counseling Psychiatrist Scott Eilers.

He says they try to get people to understand what they can and can't control. Right now, the biggest concern is with job security and money.

"If you are unable to work and have financial stressors you can contact anyone you have bills with, almost all are willing to defer," he said.

He recommends trying something new and getting out of the comfort zone, and for parents, navigating through this with kids - to be realistic.

"Validate their worry, you know, this is kind of scary. There are things going on right now that are new and different that we don't understand yet, but also try to be realistic in terms of the odds that this is going to impact us in any major way," he said.

This week, half of his appointments were telehealth instead of person-to-person.

Typically, they get a few of these types of appointments a year, and he's not alone in seeing that increase.

"Many of the counselors have maybe transitioned within a 30-hour time frame from on-site visits to telehealth," said Richard Stapleton with the American Counseling Association of Iowa.

He says that's what it's been for the more than 400 professional counselors they represent, however, the issue is that many of the providers aren't being fully reimbursed for the services.

"Some insurers are only paying or reimbursing 75% of their normal rates for telehealth sessions," said Stapleton. "75% of a reimbursement rate could be an employers check for some of the larger agencies."

He says Des Moines-based Wellmark is one of the insurers they've gotten mixed messages from.

"One person told me they were going to cover the sessions at the same rate as an in-person session. The next person called me ten minutes later and said well we don't know that for sure yet," said Stapleton.

TV9 reached out to Wellmark but did not hear back for this story. Their website does say they will cover telehealth sessions for customers but does not mention providers

Stapleton says he's contacted the Governor's office and state senators for help.

For now, they will keep serving the people who seek help.