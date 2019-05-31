CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After an isolated shower/storm chance this evening, mainly north, lows drop into the lower 60s. Saturday starts the weekend and features chances for showers and storms. This is not looking like a major event of any sorts. Sunday looks gorgeous. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated with highs in the lower 70s. Monday remains dry, with a storm system moving in bring rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
More like June
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 2:35 PM, May 31, 2019