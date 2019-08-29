More humid Thursday afternoon, isolated shower or storm possible

A cold front will bring a chance of a handful of hit-or-miss showers and storms to the area this afternoon, mainly south of Highway 30. For those who get one, a quick downpour and gusty wind will be possible. However, most of us will come away dry with a partly sunny sky along with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It'll be more humid, too. However, the mugginess quickly drops again as lows fall to the lower 50s tonight.

Clouds gradually increase tomorrow while highs reach the middle 70s. On Saturday, plan on gray skies with scattered light rain showers. While there won't be big downpours, there will be enough to make the day a bit wet at times. It'll be cool with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the showers should be done by early evening, followed by drier weather the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs climb back through the 70s Sunday and Labor Day. Next week looks quiet, overall, with highs in the 70s to near 80.