Freezing temperatures overnight, windy conditions stick around through tomorrow

Our chilly day continues across Eastern Iowa. The northern half of our area will continue to see cloud cover through the evening, with the far northern portions still seeing the possibility of a rain/snow mix. If you're in the southern half of our area, then expect partly cloudy skies.

The rain/snow mix looks to push out after midnight tonight.

The winds continue to stay high into the overnight hours. Southwest winds persist between 10-20mph, gusting up to 30. Temperatures will be on either side of the freezing point tonight.

Temperature stay cool in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow. It will also continue to be windy, but gusts won't be as high, only up to 25mph.

Dry start to the week with highs in the mid-50s, small chance of rain Tuesday.