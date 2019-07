Dry and sunny weather continues for your Wednesday. A bit of a cooler start than we are used to, so some may need a very light jacket out the door.

Highs today in the upper 70s and with low humidity another great day to get outside!

Otherwise, high pressure continues to dominate the forecast through the week with dry weather through Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

A small chance of rain Sunday. Have a great day!