More comfortable this week with only a couple storm chances

We have some excellent weather to kick off the new workweek! More comfortable air has settled in, and that'll go along with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tonight's weather remains quiet as lows fall back to the 50s.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with highs pushing 80. We'll be watching for a storm chance toward evening, but it looks like most of that activity would happen after sunset. Gusty winds are possible from storms Tuesday night. Those will be out by daybreak Wednesday, and nice fall air comes in for a couple of days again. Highs should be fairly close to 70 Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll have some sunshine both of those days.

Things turn more active Friday into early next week with occasional bouts of showers and thunderstorms. Our weather looks seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 as we finish off September.