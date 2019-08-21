More comfortable air ahead

Clouds decrease tonight as the cooler and drier air moves into the state. Overnight lows dip into the 50s and highs rebound into the 70s. This temperature trend stays in our forecast right through the upcoming weekend. Dew points, more importantly, also fall. You will see the muggy meter get to a comfortable stage, remaining there into Sunday. The next, best chance for rain moves in late Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches. Have a super night!