CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a few flurries end tonight we are in for a dry weekend. This, however, does not come with sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday with windy conditions. Temperatures also remain chilly with the warmest day being Sunday when we hit the middle 40s. Monday brings our next chance for some light rain and snow. Have a good night and a safe weekend
More clouds than sunshine this weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 3:05 PM, Nov 01, 2019