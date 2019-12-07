More clouds on Sunday, but a nice end to the weekend

Overall, a nice evening ahead across the area. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Another great day for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but there will be more cloud cover than Saturday. Winds will be from the southwest through the day on Sunday and it could be breezy at times.

Sunday night we could see some light rain or snow ahead of the frontal system that will pass through Monday. That precipitation will change all over to light snow heading into Monday, accumulations will be minor.

After the front pushes through, our winds shift to the northwest between 10-20 mph. This will funnel in much colder temperatures. Lows drop to around 11 Monday night and we only get into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

There will be a slight warming trend through the rest of the week. Slight chance of snow on Thursday.