CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Breaks in the cloud cover take us into our Thursday. A cold front moves east across the state bringing scattered showers. Behind the front a stronger northwest wind moves in, continuing through Friday. This brings colder air into the state, staying with us into the weekend. Light snow remains in the forecast for Saturday with minor accumulations possible mainly to the south. Sunday well bounce back into the 40s as the sky turns partly cloudy. Have a great night!
More clouds and showers on the way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 5:33 PM, Mar 11, 2020