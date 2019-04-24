CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- As the sky continues to clear across all of Iowa, a comfortable night is ahead. Clouds do thicken once again for Thursday. This is due to a cold front sliding across the state. Moisture and energy are limited with this system so only isolated showers are possible. The weekend features a stronger storm on Saturday bringing rain across the state. Sunday we are between systems so a dry day is anticipated with more rain early next week. Have a good night.
More clouds and showers ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 5:42 PM, Apr 24, 2019