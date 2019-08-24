More below average temperatures to come

Have you been loving the below-average temperatures we’ve been having in Eastern Iowa?

It looks like we are going to continue that trend heading into September. The Climate Prediction Center put out their 8-14 day outlook, which puts the state of Iowa under in the blue, which means below normal temperatures. This holds true with our forecast at this point, with highs only in the low to mid-70s in the extended forecast.

Lows overnight look to stay in the 50s for most locations as well, with the more northern portions of our area with the possibility with the 40s. Although it may not be fall yet, the new season is just around the corner. The first official day of fall is September 23rd.

