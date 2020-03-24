CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Some breaks in the cloud cover continue tonight with dry conditions through midday tomorrow. From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday the chance of precipitation will be with us. Each day will provide breaks in the rainfall too so you can get outside a bit, giving you time for a walk. Overall rainfall amounts look light with more widespread rain possible Saturday. Highs stay close to normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Have a good day and stay healthy!
More active weather on the way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 5:58 PM, Mar 24, 2020