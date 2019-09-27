CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Evening showers and storms end as a cold front slides to the south. Saturday starts off as a dry day with plenty of clouds. As this front lifts back northward scattered showers are again possible in the afternoon and evening. A more extensive band of rainfall is with us Saturday night into Sunday. The active pattern still looks to continue through the middle of next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
More Rainfall Ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 3:00 PM, Sep 27, 2019