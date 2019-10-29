CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Clouds increasing tonight as the next wintry system heads our way. Late Wednesday and Wednesday night snowfall is likely. Right now a 1-3” forecast in place for most by Thursday morning. Cold and windy conditions take over for Halloween with trick or treat temperatures in the 20s. Dry and still cool conditions are forecast for the weekend. Have a great night!
More October Snow
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 5:06 PM, Oct 29, 2019 |
