More Covid-19 cases reported in Iowa in Tama and Woodbury County

Tama County health officials announced 3 new COVID-19 cases and Woodbury County announced 1 new case Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of new cases to 72.

These are the first cases in Tama County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individuals are self-isolating at home.

One case has been confirmed in a resident of Woodbury County. According to Public Health, the individual is a middle-aged female (41-60 years) and is self-isolating at home.