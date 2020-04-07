More COVID-19-related business closures in Iowa begin Tuesday morning

Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday ordered more businesses to close through the rest of this month.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, aquariums, museums, bowling alleys, arcades and playgrounds must close, many of which have been closed for some time. The proclamation also includes closures of libraries, skate parks, campgrounds, tobacco and vaping stores and malls.

Several malls including Lindale in Cedar Rapids, Coral Ridge in Coralville and Kennedy in Dubuque had already closed before her order.