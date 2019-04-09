More Active Weather Ahead

More active weather is set to move across Iowa. This begins with rain showers overnight for most of us. There is a possibility of a rain/snow mix in farther northern Iowa through the morning hours. More rain develops later in the day continuing into Thursday. Strong easterly wind develops and remains in place into Thursday. Winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible. Cooler weather rolls in on Friday as highs stay in the 40s through the upcoming weekend. Have a great night.