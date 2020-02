The Monticello Police Department is asking for the publics' help in looking for a missing 20-year-old.

Dalton Merrill was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Monticello Alternative School located at 818 West First Street.

Merrill was last seen wearing a white button down shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on where he might be, please contact the Monticello Police Department, 319-465-3526.