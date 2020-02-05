Cedar Rapids nurse accused of taking drugs from patients pleads guilty

A Cedar Rapids nurse accused of taking painkillers from hospital patients' intravenous lines and injecting herself has pleaded guilty.

The Gazette reports that 33-year-old Kelly Postel, of Monticello, entered her pleas Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. Her sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Prosecutors say Postel obtained an excess amount of fentanyl and morphine from the hospital pharmacy and administered patients' prescribed amounts and then injected herself while at work with the leftover drugs.

Authorities also say Postel took fentanyl from a patient by using a syringe to withdraw it from an intravenous line and injected herself while still at work.