Monticello native, pianist Jim McDonough takes Holiday Grande concert tour around across Iowa

Eastern Iowa native and pianist Jim McDonough is back out on his annual Holiday Grande concert tour. It has become a tradition for thousands of families each holiday season.

McDonough, originally from Monticello, performs all over Iowa as part of the tour. He has performances scheduled for this weekend in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.

His tour includes musicians local to Iowa and benefits the work of Camp Courageous.

He'll perform this weekend in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. He'll be at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines on Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. His tour comes to Cedar Rapids on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

On Dec. 14, he'll be at the Gallagher-Bluedorn in Cedar Falls at 2:30 p.m. He'll also be at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

