Monticello manufacturing facility closes for a week after three test positive for COVID-19

Polo Custom Products temporarily closed its Monticello plant after three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 in early May.

Because Polo Custom Products manufactures medical products, safety items, aerospace components, and specialized military equipment, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated the facility a critical manufacturer so it could continue operations as normal during the pandemic.

The company notified all employees and anyone who came into contact with the infected employees. Plans were then made to close the facility for a week for plant disinfection before workers could come back. Employees were paid during the week off.

Polo Custom Products said none of the associates who tested positive required hospitalization and as of Friday, two of the three have been cleared by their doctor to return to work.

The facility employs more than 160 workers from 8 of different counties.

"We are following CDC recommendations and guidelines to prevent exposure and community spread of this coronavirus as much as possible," said Brian Weber, Polo’s Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing." "With all the new hygiene measures, travel restrictions, and social distancing procedures in place, all of Polo’s facilities are still operating, but we are taking significant precautions to put associate safety and well-being ahead of customer needs."

Polo said it will continue to notify all associates of any confirmed positive diagnosis and immediately enact the proper plans to deal with and mitigate potential exposure to other associates.