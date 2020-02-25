Monticello junior takes high school's bowling team to state championships for the first time

A Monticello High School junior stands out as a sort of untraditional student-athlete. Levi Temple does so while maintaining a near 4.0-grade point average.

If it's a Tuesday or Thursday after school, you'll likely find Levi bowling at Legacy Lanes in Monticello. He started this hobby four years ago, and now, Levi is part of the Monticello High School Bowling Team.

Levi's former youth bowling coach nominated him for TV9's Student of the Month, citing his work ethic.

Levi says he likes that bowling is a unique sport, and it's something he'll be able to play for years.

Levi is a fan of many life-long skills. He's involved in several extra-curricular at school including band and choir. He also participates in cross country and track and field.

He said he's also in the speech program.

In fact, Levi is actually leaning toward a career in music saying it's a pillar of his life.

For now, though, Levi is soaking up his final years of high school, which includes a busy schedule and helping this team go to state championships, for the very first time.