Monticello community holds light fight fundraiser for fire chief

The community of Monticello is coming together tonight to support one of their own with a light fight fundraiser. The fire chief is battling a life-threatening disease.

The view on Pine Street in Monticello is breathtaking this time of the year, but this year, the lights hold a different meaning.

Each bulb and display put up with someone special in mind.

"He is the fire chief. I've known him before that," said Johnny Russ, a Monticello firefighter.

Don McCarthy is a father, grandfather, husband, and the Monticello Fire Chief. He’s been battling pancreatic cancer for the past 18 months.

"I’ve been through two different rounds of chemo that they had to stop me on for either it not working on the tumor or me being too sick to keep going with it," said McCarthy.

"You see what he's been going through, and you see how he presents himself and you won’t find anyone stronger than him. This is just something we can do to just show much we care for him and appreciate him," said Russ.

Russ organized Friday’s McCarthy light fight fundraiser for Don.

"We are all going to be out in front of our driveways, collecting money, and whose ever display you like best, you can drop money in our boot," explained Russ.

It’s a cause that brought together McCarthy's fellow firefighters, friends, family, and the community.

"I'm the only one as far as I know in the neighborhood or town that has something on the top of my roof," said Mark Spensley, a fellow firefighter participating in the fundraiser.

The decorating is an annual tradition, but being able to help someone who's dedicated his life to saving others is priceless.

"What's amazing is he doesn't complain you don't hear him saying why me and we really respect that," added Spensley.

"Don is a fighter. I'm just really impressed how he just is always in good spirits and Don has always been a lot of fun to be around," said Marv Kelchen, another fellow firefighter.

Right now, Don's participating in a clinical trial making weekly trips to the Mayo Clinic, but Friday night was a glimmer of light in his fight, just in time for the holidays.

"It’s incredible. I've always said that living in a small town like Monticello in the Midwest, you get a lot of support from the community," said McCarthy.

If people missed their chance to support at the fundraiser, the benefit after the lights took place at the Glass Tap bar, with 100% of tips going to Don and his family.

