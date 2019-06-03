Month-long minor sex assault investigation leads to several charges for two Fayette County men

Two men in Fayette County have been arrested and charged with various offenses after a lengthy investigation by sheriff's office officials, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Anthony C. Nelson III, 21, and Gary J. McNamara, 22, both of Oelwein, were arrested. Nelson was charged with enticing a minor, a class C felony, and two counts of indecent contact with a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor. McNamara was charged with distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 18, a class B felony.

The investigation, which lasted for a month, began after the Sheriff's office received reports of potential sexual assault by Nelson.

According to court documents, in mid-April Nelson allegedly convinced a 12-year-old girl to take him to her bedroom. Once there, the complaint says he kissed and touched the girl under the shirt, only stopping when her parents entered the room and forced Nelson to leave the property. This incident constitutes the enticement charge and one of the indecent contact charges.

In a separate incident around April 27, Nelson allegedly reached under a 15-year-old girl's shirt and inside her pants while she asked him to stop. This incident is responsible for the other indecent contact charge.

The criminal complaint against McNamara alleges that on April 27, he provided two persons under the age of 18 with a device for smoking marijuana and the drug itself, and allowed them to smoke it.

During the course of this investigation, officials also uncovered an alleged plan by McNamara to conduct a robbery on Maynard Savings Bank in Hazleton. They claim to have found maps, plans, and names of other persons who may have been involved in the plot. He was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, a class C felony.

Nelson is being held on $10,000 bond, and McNamara is held on $25,000 bond and must complete a substance abuse evaluation within 60 days.

Both Nelson and McNamara have made initial court appearances, with arraignment set for both on June 17 at 10 a.m. in Fayette County District Court. They have both been appointed public defenders.

Investigators with the Fayette and Buchanan County Sheriff's Offices are continuing their investigations and said that more charges, potentially involving other people, could be filed at a later date.