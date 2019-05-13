Monday's weather is much nicer than this past weekend

Today's weather will be a big improvement over the weekend. There may be localized valley fog early on, but plentiful sunshine will make the day nice. Some puffy fair-weather clouds will probably sprout up for the afternoon, but those won't be a problem as highs get into the middle 60s. Tonight won't be as cool as this morning as lows drop into the middle 40s.

Tomorrow, spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be around. Even when there isn't rain, there will be enough clouds around to keep most of us in the 60s for highs again. We'll jump into the 70s Wednesday during a break in the weather.

We have another chance of showers and storms Thursday into early Friday, but there will be many dry hours those days, too. Highs should be in the upper 70s as the mugginess starts to tick upward.