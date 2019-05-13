Monday's weather is great, but Tuesday looks a little more iffy

Monday's weather is just fantastic as we have plentiful sunshine and comfortable highs in the middle 60s. The wind will be gentle, as well. Lows tonight fall into the 40s as clouds begin to increase late.

Tomorrow, spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be around. Even when there isn't rain, there will be enough clouds around to keep us in the 60s for highs again. We'll jump into the 70s Wednesday during a break in the weather.

We have another chance of showers and storms Thursday into early Friday, but there will be many dry hours those days, too. Highs should be in the upper 70s as the mugginess starts to tick upward. Another weather system this weekend brings periods of showers and storms.