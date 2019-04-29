Monday's rain doesn't last all day

Monday is off to a wet start. The majority of the rain and thunderstorms is happening south of Highway 20, with only isolated showers north of there. This activity will be over by afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

There's an off-chance of a shower toward daybreak Tuesday, but showers and thunderstorms will gradually become more likely through the day. Heavy rain is possible in southern Iowa. We'll see highs only in the lower 50s.

Wednesday's shower chance ends early in the day, with a renewed shower chance coming Thursday. At this point, Friday looks dry. Highs are in the upper 50s during that time. This weekend, we have another opportunity for a handful of showers and storms with highs in the 60s.