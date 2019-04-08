Monday sunshine sends highs into the 70s

Today's going to be an absolutely spectacular day. We'll have lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s. A southwest breeze may gust as high as 30 mph at times, but it'll be a relatively warm wind. Lows fall to the lower 40s tonight. Tomorrow won't be quite as warm, but it'll still be nice with highs in the lower 60s.

A potent weather system comes into the Midwest going into midweek. Showers are possible late tomorrow night, possibly mixing with snow in far northern Iowa. Showers become likely on Wednesday as a stiff east wind blows, keeping highs in the upper 40s. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as breezy conditions continue. Highs will probably be stuck in the 40s in northern Iowa, while elsewhere is in the 50s.

As this system leaves, we have a chance of a rain/snow mix on Friday as cooler weather comes in. Rainfall totals over an inch will be possible, and some snow may occur in northern Iowa. The heaviest looks to stay north of our area, though.