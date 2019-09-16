Monday starts with thick fog, then feels summery

Most of us are dealing with fog to start Monday, and it'll be thick in places. Even after the sun comes up, make sure your headlights are on, since it may be bright enough for auto-headlights to be off but still foggy enough that you want to make yourself seen to other drivers. The fog should be gone by 9 or 10 this morning. After that, our sky is partly cloudy. It'll be a warm and humid afternoon in the middle 80s.

The next couple of afternoons will be similar to today with muggy highs in the middle 80s. We'll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms move in as soon as Thursday, continuing off-and-on through Saturday. Once the front clears, we'll get rid of the summer-like warmth and humidity as highs slip back into the 70s early next week.