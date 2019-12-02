Monday morning crash on Highway 9 in Decorah kills one

A crash on a busy highway in the southern part of Decorah resulted in the death of one person, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:34 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, the Iowa State Patrol received a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 9 and Park Street.

Deputies believe that a 2009 Buick Lucerne, driven by Julius Frana, 79, of Fort Atkinson, was turning west onto Highway 9 from Park Street. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2001 Ford F-450 on the highway after entering the intersection.

Frana was killed in the accident. The driver of the pickup was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Decorah Police Department, Medflight, and Winneshiek Medical Center EMS assisted in the emergency response.