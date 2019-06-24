Monday marks one decade since Coach Ed Thomas was killed

Today marks ten years since a man shot and killed Aplington-Parkersburg High School football Coach Ed Thomas.

At the time, Thomas had recently rallied people in Parkersburg to come back from an EF-5 tornado that struck the town in 2008.

On the morning of June 24th, 2009, Thomas had been working with students who were weight training when a former player, Mark Becker, shot him with a handgun.

Becker suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

Since the day of the shooting, his mother, Joan Becker, has worked to improve mental health services in Iowa. She reflected recently on how she tried hard to get help for her son before it was too late.

"These are the good days when they were young. That's really hard to look at, because these were such happy days. And I know we can't live in our past, but there was so much hope. We were trying to get help. We were trying to get a diagnosis and it all blew up that day," Becker said.

In 2010, jurors convicted Becker of first degree murder. He is serving a life sentence in prison