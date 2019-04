More than 1,500 passengers and crew were aboard the British luxury liner the RMS Titanic when it sank April 15, 1912.

(Courtesy of Titanic Historical Museum / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)

The ship was making its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City when it hit an iceberg and sank about 370 miles south of Newfoundland.

Not only have scientists and scholars been interested in studying the disaster, but it has inspired films, songs and a Broadway musical.