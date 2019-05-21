Mom says her son knew he'd "die by someone's bullet" before summer's end

Royal Abram's mom described her son as a peace-maker and music lover who cared a lot for others.

Police say Abram was shot to death around 1:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Ethel Brown said her son was out at a party to kick-off the summer with his friends. It was supposed to be the start of goodbyes for them before they all split up for college. The celebration has since ended in tragedy as the community spends this week organizing vigils for the teens lost.

"My child was collateral damage," said Ethel Brown. "He was at the wrong place, at the wrong time with the wrong individuals."

Since his death, Brown said a lot of his friends have reached out to tell her just how much he's impacted their lives.

"(One friend said) she felt like her life was not worth much and she felt like killing herself and my child was there to keep her from doing so," said Brown.

Brown said the night of the shooting is something she will never forget.

"I was actually sleeping and I literally sat straight up in my bed and as soon as I turned my head and looked at my cell phone it just started buzzing left and right, there were messages that my child had been shot," said Brown.

She said, from there, it was all instinct.

"I know I probably got a speeding camera ticket but I didn't care I needed to get to my baby, said Brown. "As I round the corner, I see them physically working on my child. Something in my heart at that point in time honestly told me he was not coming home."

Brown said, as hard as the loss is, she's at peace with his death.

"Royal honestly had told me two or three weeks prior that he wouldn't see the end of the summer," said Brown. "He wouldn't make it. I asked him what he meant by that and he said 'I don't want you to be sad, mom but I know in the heart of all hearts that before the summer ends I would die at the hands of someone's bullet."

"People know and have information about what happened Friday night to Saturday night and people have information about other incidents," said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Jerman and Brown agree someone needs to step up and be honest with law enforcement so that justice can be served.

"I hope someone is found is that they go to trial, they're found guilty and they're sentenced by every letter of the law," said Brown.

Police have not made any arrests but have three persons of interest in the case: 21-year-old DeShawn Hull, 25-year-old Andre Richardson, and 24-year-old Alexandra Smith.

The early Saturday morning shooting killed also killed 18-year-old Matrell Johnson. Two others remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There will be a candlelight vigil and balloon release to honor Abram at Polk Elementary School Wednesday afternoon at five.