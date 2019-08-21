Mom accused of hitting son with SUV in Waterloo

A woman in Waterloo is facing charges after she reportedly hit her son with an SUV.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian at Logan Avenue and Center Street.

Authorities said Brittany Valencia Martin, 31, was driving her SUV when she drove up on to the sidewalk where her 16-year-old son was walking and hit him in the back. He landed on the hood.

An accident report shows Martin got out of the car and started yelling at her son, telling him she hopes he dies. She then drove off.

Police records show the son went to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to court records, authorities arrested Martin Sunday leaving the scene of an injury accident and willful injury causing bodily injury, a felony.

She was later released from jail pending a trial, according to records.