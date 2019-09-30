Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run raises money for University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Hundreds of people finished the Mollie Tibbets Memorial Run in Brooklyn, Iowa, over the weekend.

(Courtesy: KCCI)

Runners along the route followed the same 5.5 miles that she would often take. Some walked, while others ran. Regardless, organizers say they want her legacy to live on.

The money raised from the run goes to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was last seen alive in July 2018 and investigators found her body in a cornfield five weeks later near her hometown of Brooklyn.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, faces murder charges in the case. Investigators believe Rivera stabbed her, then put her body in a cornfield. Rivera, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, needs an interpreter to understand court proceedings.

