Moline nurses deliver medicine by boat

A couple of nurses in Illinois aren't letting the water stop them from taking care of their patients. Two hospice nurses in East Moline are using a boat to deliver medicine.

One of their patients lives in a flooded home on Campell's Island near the Iowa and Illinois state line, according to ABC affiliate WQAD.

The nurses said they are just doing their job.

"These patients need us, we can`t have the flood waters keep us from doing their job," said TA Peterson. "This is the time they need us the most."

The nurses say the entire trip can take up to 3.5 hours.

They said the current water levels are the highest they've ever seen.