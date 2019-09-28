Moisture returns, bringing showers and storms with it

Our brief respite from humid and wet conditions is coming to an end, as another surge of moist air moves into the state tonight. This will set the stage for renewed chances for showers and storms, especially across the southeast half of the viewing area. Temperatures reach the upper 50s overnight. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and noticeably more humid. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Muggy weather sticks around for a few days, with more showers and storms by midweek. Then, we turn much more fall-like to finish the work week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.