Moderate drought expands over the past week

This week’s Drought Monitor update, released Thursday morning, shows that moderate drought has grown compared to last week.

Last week, moderate drought was located from near Cedar Rapids and to the east, wrapping back around to the Quad Cities and down toward Washington and Mount Pleasant. This week, the moderate drought is located as far west as Vinton and northern Benton County, as well as Sigourney and much of Keokuk County. A new moderate drought area also has appeared west of Tama, extending west to Ames to near Fort Dodge.

Abnormally dry conditions, which are just below actual drought levels, also cover much of northeastern Iowa now.