Mobile home owners worried after protection bill fails

After a bill aimed at giving mobile homeowners more protection failed to pass a subcommittee, some residents worry for the future.

“People are afraid to speak out,” said Candi Evans, a mobile homeowner for over 20 years.

Evans said her mobile home park in North Liberty was purchased by a Utah based investor company over a year ago and her rent has gone up to $120 and will go up another $70, to $475, by 2021.

“When you drop that on people who are disabled or on a fixed income, they are on a fixed income for a reason,” she said.

Her park isn’t the only one with issues. There are 77 mobile home parks in Black Hawk, Linn and Johnson County. Many of those who live there have raised concerns.

“There’s a lot of days that I want to just throw my hands up, but I built this with my husband,” she said. “A general contractor did the hard jobs, but we put in the insulation, my brother did the electrical and we stained the woodwork.”

She isn’t ready to give up fighting for the house she and her late husband purchased so many years ago. Many of her neighbors and her have formed an association.

“I’m going to keep fighting,” Evens said.” I’m a realist and I just think if we fight hard enough it’s going to win.”