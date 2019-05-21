Mixed reactions to bill that would increase federal smoking age to 21

A proposed bill would increase the federal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, but people in eastern Iowa have mixed feelings about that.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced this bill Monday. They hope it will curb teen use of e-cigarettes.

A Dubuque cardiologist says he's not sure if the bill would reduce the number of teens vaping, but he believes the bill could be good for the health of the country.

"I think anything that we do to reduce tobacco use, not only among kids but adults, is good for health," Tim Martin, a cardiologist at UnityPoint Health Finley, said. "Tobacco is well known to cause cancer, heart and lung disease, so anything. If this law can do that, I'm for it."

TV9 also spoke with some tobacco and vape shops that didn't want to be on camera. Some were against the increase while others say it wouldn't hurt their business.