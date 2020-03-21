Mix of sun and clouds for an otherwise cool start to the weekend

This weekend’s weather will come in two parts, and the sequel is usually worse than the original.

This will hold true, with dry but cool conditions expected for Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with highs generally in the upper 30s to low 40s.

More clouds build in tonight, and toward day break, a rain/snow mix develops in the south and spreads northward. The most likely area to see precipitation on Sunday is generally south of Highway 20, but some lighter amounts are possible north. Snow will have a harder time sticking with this system, though some minor accumulations on grassy areas are possible.

More rain chances work their way in for midweek, and the end of the work week, with temperatures generally getting closer to normal for this time of year as the week goes on.