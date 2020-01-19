Missouri couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day

In this November 2019 photo provided by Sue Wagener shows Jack and Harriet Morrison. The couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis area nursing home. The Morrison's beds were placed next to each other in their final hours, allowing them to hold hands, the†St. Louis Post-Dispatch†reports.†86 year-old Jack died first. Harriett, who was 83, died later on Jan. 11 2020.†(Photo Courtesy Sue Wagener via AP)
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis-area nursing home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jack and Harriet Morrison's beds were placed next to each other, allowing them to hold hands. Eighty-six-year-old Jack died first on Jan. 11. Eighty-three-year-old Harriet died later that day.

The couple went on their first date on Halloween of 1955. They married about six months later. 

The couple's niece Sue Wagener called it a love story for the books.

Together, the couple ran and grew V-K Bus Lines while raising Wagener and their two sons. 

 