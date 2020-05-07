Missouri River flood risk down as levee repairs proceed

This photo taken March 12, 2020, near Rock Port, Missouri, shows once-productive farmland that was ruined after a Missouri River flood blew open part of an earthen levee and inundated the area in 2019. The landowner is among several in the area who have offered to sell about 500 acres so the levee can be moved farther back, giving the river more room to roam. Levee setbacks are among measures being taken in the U.S. heartland to control floods in ways that work with nature instead of trying to dominate it with concrete infrastructure. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews working to finish fixing levees busted in last year's deluge are getting some help from the weather.

John Remus, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Thursday that it is "much better shape" than a year ago. The flooding last spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries inundated thousands of acres of farmland in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

Among 61 levees approved for repair in an area spanning from Rulo, Nebraska, to the mouth of Mississippi River, 39 have been restored to the height they were before last spring's deluge. Upstream of Rulo, all but one levee has been repaired. 

 