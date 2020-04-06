Mississippi River flood crest happens this week

The crest of the spring snowmelt flooding is moving down the Mississippi River and is wending its way through northeastern Iowa this week.

At Lansing, the river is forecast to remain below flood stage, and about six inches above flood stage near Harpers Ferry. At McGregor, it peaks about two-and-a-half feet above flood stage Tuesday, affecting parks in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. In Guttenberg, it crests about a foot-and-a-half above flood stage Tuesday with only minor lowland flooding. Dubuque’s crest two-and-a-half feet above flood stage Tuesday into Wednesday comes up short of reaching the Ice Harbor flood wall, but homes on the East Dubuque side of the river are affected. Bellevue will crest about six inches above flood stage, which does affect some low-lying businesses there and in Sabula.

Check for the most updated river level information here.

The Mississippi will remain high in spots for a while even after the crest happens. Because of this, the potential for heavy rain in parts of the basin will have to be watched in case it causes the river to rise again.

No flooding is happening now on any of the other rivers in our area. They have already had their spring snowmelt rises and have since fallen.