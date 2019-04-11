Mississippi River Museum helping save coral reefs in Florida

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is helping save the coral reefs, more than one thousand miles away in Florida.

The aquarium has two tanks full of live corals. It received 33 coral heads of seven different species from Florida last week. The Florida Reef Tract is experiencing a new disease that is impacting at least 22 species of the 45 species that live there.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is the first facility outside Florida to receive any of these rare corals.