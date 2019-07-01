Missing kayaker in Washington County identified

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified a man who went missing while kayaking over the weekend.

Authorities are looking for 52 year old David Alan Woodson of Brighton since Saturday night shortly before 7.

They say he disappeared on the Skunk River near Highway 1, just north of Brighton.

Search teams looked for him Saturday night, as well as Sunday, but stopped searches during the night time hours. The search resumed again Monday morning.

The search team includes people from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Brighton Fire Department, Brighton First Responders, Washington Fire Department, Washington County Rescue and Washington County Ambulance.