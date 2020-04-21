Missing end-of-school traditions can take a mental toll on students

The closure of schools, recently extended for the remainder of the academic year in Iowa, is denying graduating seniors their typical traditions, which is something social workers said parents need to be aware of.

An empty Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids has its doors closed. Photo date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

“Governor Reynolds announced that schools are going to be closed on Friday, I believe, and I since then I’ve been just in denial,” Isha Kalia, a senior at Linn-Mar High School, said. “I try not to think about it too much.”

Kalia is like many of her peers: missing out on prom, walking the graduation stage, and the last sports season.

“It was supposed to be my last soccer season for Kennedy,” Abby Feldmann, a senior at Kennedy High School, said. “I also play club volleyball so my graduation and prom last two months of my senior year were canceled.”

All that is left for them of their last year of school are virtual classes.

“It’s not really the same though as going to school because everyone usually has their cameras off and mic's so they don't disturb the class,” Kalia said.

It's not just high school students feeling like the next step of their life is on hold. Christy Aquino, a social worker at Waypoint, sees it at home too. She’s a mother of a high school and a college senior.

“They're having a lot of mixed emotions,” Aquino said. “Getting to this point and their high school and college careers and not knowing what the future even holds isn’t easy.”

Aquino said students are reaching out for help. She said it's important to let the student feel how they feel and still have virtual contact with friends. To not have this sense of closure is hard for development.

“Being able to have that closure those final stages of things are important for closure and a lot of our kids aren't getting that,” Aquino said.

Aquino said students need to look for hope right now, like a video Kalia put together looking back at the school, football games and good times with friends.

"It is Kind of something to remind everybody of a nice year that we've already had,” Kalia said. “It's sad that we lost our last quarter but we already had a lot of good memories.”