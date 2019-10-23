Missing Webster City man located after three days

A man who was reported missing on Sunday has been located, according to law enforcement.

Jay Dee Wynkoop, 38, was located on Wednesday, October 23, according to the Webster City Police Department. He had been reported missing since 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20.

Police thanked the public and other agencies for their assistance in a statement, but said they would release no additional information out of respect for the family.

Correction: The initial writing of this article said that Wynkoop was located safely. The statement issued by the Webster City Police Department just said that he was located, and they would not offer any further information.