Missing Remsen woman located, never in danger

A woman who was reported missing on Monday in a small northwest Iowa town was located safely Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 12:30 p.m. on September 3, Nicole Trometer was able to call law enforcement officials and said she was in the state of Vermont. For verification, she went to the Franklin County, Vermont, Sheriff's Office and was identified by her driver's license by officials there.

Trometer said she had traveled to Vermont willingly with Daniel Kittredge, who she had been reported as last being seen with in Le Mars on Monday.

Law enforcement in Vermont said Trometer appeared to be in good health.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation closed the investigation as a result of the new information.